Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is 13.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.00 and a high of $123.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNXC stock was last observed hovering at around $110.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.99% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.84% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.01, the stock is -1.02% and 5.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 5.56% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.95.

The stock witnessed a 13.49% in the last 1 month, and is -5.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has around 250000 employees, a market worth around $6.28B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.05 and Fwd P/E is 12.71. Distance from 52-week low is 40.01% and -9.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concentrix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.08 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.09M, and float is at 51.51M with Short Float at 1.16%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with over 0.26 million shares valued at $25.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.50% of the CNXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hennessy Advisors Inc with 89000.0 shares valued at $8.78 million to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mesirow Financial Investment Management- – Equity & Fixed Income which holds 87384.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $8.62 million, while Paradigm Capital Management holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 79274.0 with a market value of $7.82 million.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosso Richard, the company’s EVP, Global Sales & Acct. Mgmt. SEC filings show that Rosso Richard sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $119.50 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20953.0 shares.

Concentrix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that VEZINA ANN F (Director) sold a total of 1,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $119.58 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4397.0 shares of the CNXC stock.