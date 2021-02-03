CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) is 1.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.66 and a high of $121.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNMD stock was last observed hovering at around $112.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $128.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.63% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.18% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.64, the stock is -1.93% and 3.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 31.48% off its SMA200. CNMD registered 11.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.35.

The stock witnessed a 1.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.75%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $862.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 407.31 and Fwd P/E is 31.65. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.75% and -6.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CONMED Corporation (CNMD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CONMED Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $216.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Top Institutional Holders

333 institutions hold shares in CONMED Corporation (CNMD), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.31% while institutional investors hold 112.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.58M, and float is at 27.37M with Short Float at 5.09%. Institutions hold 107.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.26 million shares valued at $335.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.90% of the CNMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.92 million shares valued at $229.84 million to account for 10.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Champlain Investment Partners, LLC which holds 1.57 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $123.25 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $87.81 million.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at CONMED Corporation (CNMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peters Stanley W III, the company’s VP GM Advanced Surgery. SEC filings show that Peters Stanley W III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $108.70 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63.0 shares.

CONMED Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Berge Terence M (VP-Corporate Controller) sold a total of 10,308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $100.75 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1004.0 shares of the CNMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Berge Terence M (VP-Corporate Controller) disposed off 7,989 shares at an average price of $103.00 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 5,912 shares of CONMED Corporation (CNMD).

CONMED Corporation (CNMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading 21.01% up over the past 12 months. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is -9.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.79.