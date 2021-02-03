Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) stock Surged by 1.43% yesterday

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) is -2.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.64 and a high of $43.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.17% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -13.17% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.95, the stock is -6.90% and -6.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 68.05% off its SMA200. CPS registered 27.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 197.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.90.

The stock witnessed a -2.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.38%, and is 5.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $588.69M and $2.41B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 411.30% and -21.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $671M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS), with 284.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 100.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.93M, and float is at 16.61M with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 99.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.69 million shares valued at $35.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.89% of the CPS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with 1.84 million shares valued at $24.3 million to account for 10.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 1.19 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $15.69 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $14.78 million.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ott Larry, the company’s See remarks. SEC filings show that Ott Larry bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $9.80 per share for a total of $4898.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13548.0 shares.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Clark Patrick (See Remarks) bought a total of 793 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $14.92 per share for $11832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6045.0 shares of the CPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, DeBest Jeffrey A. (See Remarks) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $13.73 for $27460.0. The insider now directly holds 4,500 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS).

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magna International Inc. (MGA) that is trading 44.53% up over the past 12 months. Dana Incorporated (DAN) is 29.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.71.