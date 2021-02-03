Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) makes -0.92% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is -6.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.47 and a high of $219.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAP stock was last observed hovering at around $152.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64% off its average median price target of $630.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.68% off the consensus price target high of $720.62 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 68.27% higher than the price target low of $484.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.64, the stock is -2.32% and -2.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 10.80% off its SMA200. BAP registered -26.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $159.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.39.

The stock witnessed a -6.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.97%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) has around 37572 employees, a market worth around $14.67B and $3.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.21 and Fwd P/E is 13.39. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.08% and -30.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credicorp Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.43 with sales reaching $978.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Top Institutional Holders

455 institutions hold shares in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), with 24.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.64% while institutional investors hold 94.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.41M, and float is at 67.11M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 65.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 4.36 million shares valued at $540.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.62% of the BAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.76 million shares valued at $465.97 million to account for 3.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.37 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $418.18 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $417.71 million.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading -48.78% down over the past 12 months. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is -29.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.01% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.