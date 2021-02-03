Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is -5.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.56 and a high of $149.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The CW stock was last observed hovering at around $107.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36% off its average median price target of $147.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.88% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.28% higher than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.34, the stock is -3.09% and -4.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 9.48% off its SMA200. CW registered -24.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.76.

The stock witnessed a -5.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.80%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.78 and Fwd P/E is 15.04. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.38% and -26.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.33 with sales reaching $669.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Top Institutional Holders

424 institutions hold shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW), with 294.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 82.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.55M, and float is at 41.21M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 81.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.01 million shares valued at $374.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.67% of the CW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.56 million shares valued at $332.2 million to account for 8.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 1.85 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $172.16 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $156.54 million.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams David Charles, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Adams David Charles sold 1,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $118.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55056.0 shares.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Adams David Charles (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 823 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $118.00 per share for $97114.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56733.0 shares of the CW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Adams David Charles (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $112.00 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 57,556 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW).

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -21.51% down over the past 12 months. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is 3.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.48.