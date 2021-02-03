Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) picks momentum as shares drop 0.00%

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE: CELP) is 19.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $9.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The CELP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is 1.99% and 8.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -13.15% off its SMA200. CELP registered -68.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5691 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4794.

The stock witnessed a 19.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.10%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.48% over the week and 10.25% over the month.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $38.66M and $259.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.21% and -70.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $46.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP), with 7.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.35% while institutional investors hold 3.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.21M, and float is at 4.35M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 1.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Verus Financial Partners, Inc. with over 42292.0 shares valued at $89659.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.35% of the CELP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Abacus Planning Group, Inc. with 35000.0 shares valued at $80500.0 to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invenomic Capital Management, LP which holds 32920.0 shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $69790.0, while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 23620.0 with a market value of $50074.0.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enservco Corporation (ENSV) that is trading 2.64% up over the past 12 months. Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is -32.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -540.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 43550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.