Dissecting Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is 2.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.36 and a high of $53.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCC stock was last observed hovering at around $49.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.31% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.19% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.97, the stock is -1.89% and 2.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 21.22% off its SMA200. BCC registered 37.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.59%, and is -3.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $5.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.81 and Fwd P/E is 13.58. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.88% and -8.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boise Cascade Company (BCC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boise Cascade Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.08 with sales reaching $1.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 387.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.60% in year-over-year returns.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Top Institutional Holders

338 institutions hold shares in Boise Cascade Company (BCC), with 388.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 100.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.32M, and float is at 38.81M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 99.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.8 million shares valued at $271.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.35% of the BCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.5 million shares valued at $179.6 million to account for 11.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.9 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $115.88 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $91.03 million.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Boise Cascade Company (BCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Dean Michael, the company’s EVP, Wood Products. SEC filings show that Brown Dean Michael sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $44.48 per share for a total of $44483.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33260.0 shares.

Boise Cascade Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that CARLILE THOMAS E (Director) sold a total of 16,061 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $48.43 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40167.0 shares of the BCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, CARLILE THOMAS E (Director) disposed off 2,671 shares at an average price of $48.08 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 56,228 shares of Boise Cascade Company (BCC).

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading 162.76% up over the past 12 months. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) is 277.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.