Dissecting Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) is 2.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.72 and a high of $150.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The MEDP stock was last observed hovering at around $137.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.72% off its average median price target of $136.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.55% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -19.42% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.30, the stock is 3.06% and 4.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock 25.96% off its SMA200. MEDP registered 63.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $125.30.

The stock witnessed a 2.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.17%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $896.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.64 and Fwd P/E is 34.33. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.04% and -4.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medpace Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $245.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Top Institutional Holders

434 institutions hold shares in Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP), with 7.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.38% while institutional investors hold 97.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.55M, and float is at 28.52M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 77.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.61 million shares valued at $402.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.08% of the MEDP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.28 million shares valued at $366.94 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 2.27 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $253.75 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 2.43% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $97.27 million.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Medpace Investors, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Medpace Investors, LLC sold 26,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $140.71 per share for a total of $3.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.46 million shares.

Medpace Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Troendle August J. (President & CEO) sold a total of 26,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $140.71 per share for $3.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.46 million shares of the MEDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Medpace Investors, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 93,552 shares at an average price of $140.06 for $13.1 million. The insider now directly holds 6,483,868 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP).