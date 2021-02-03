Dissecting ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) top performing stock: Get the Stats

ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is -9.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $2.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The SREV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is -2.79% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 5.87% off its SMA200. SREV registered -8.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6358 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5227.

The stock witnessed a -9.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.11%, and is -11.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $154.59M and $198.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.15% and -23.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.40%).

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServiceSource International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $45.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV), with 5.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.38% while institutional investors hold 82.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.96M, and float is at 91.40M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 77.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edenbrook Capital, LLC with over 13.61 million shares valued at $20.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.09% of the SREV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 8.41 million shares valued at $12.37 million to account for 8.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Archon Capital Management LLC which holds 8.02 million shares representing 8.30% and valued at over $11.78 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 5.3 million with a market value of $7.79 million.

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 78,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.55 million shares.

ServiceSource International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Edenbrook Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 6,256 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $1.50 per share for $9383.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.47 million shares of the SREV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Edenbrook Capital, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 58,000 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $87149.0. The insider now directly holds 18,461,489 shares of ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV).

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 26.31% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 17.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.69% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.