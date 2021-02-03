DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is 2.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.26 and a high of $18.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The DSPG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.72% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.97, the stock is 2.52% and 2.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 8.25% off its SMA200. DSPG registered 19.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.22.

The stock witnessed a 2.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.85%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) has around 340 employees, a market worth around $397.44M and $111.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.27. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.40% and -9.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DSP Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $30M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in DSP Group Inc. (DSPG), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.06% while institutional investors hold 97.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.56M, and float is at 21.66M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 89.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.51 million shares valued at $46.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.90% of the DSPG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Senvest Management LLC with 1.76 million shares valued at $23.19 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.51 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $19.9 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $16.47 million.

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paul Cynthia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Paul Cynthia sold 20,430 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $17.01 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

DSP Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Paul Cynthia (Director) sold a total of 4,512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $17.42 per share for $78582.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the DSPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Paul Cynthia (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $17.20 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 460,795 shares of DSP Group Inc. (DSPG).

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 38.06% up over the past 12 months. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is 40.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.78.