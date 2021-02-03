Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) makes 7.22% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is 12.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $3.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is 5.89% and 10.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 4.36% at the moment leaves the stock 10.04% off its SMA200. DLNG registered 38.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5440 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6504.

The stock witnessed a 12.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.95%, and is 7.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 8.44% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.79 and Fwd P/E is 4.03. Distance from 52-week low is 187.76% and -28.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Dynagas LNG Partners LP quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $33.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), with 19.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.80% while institutional investors hold 40.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.59M, and float is at 32.05M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 18.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 1.19 million shares valued at $2.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.34% of the DLNG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.99 million shares valued at $2.49 million to account for 2.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.24 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $0.61 million, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $0.57 million.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -3.78% down over the past 12 months. GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) is -31.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15210.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.