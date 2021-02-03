EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE: EGP) is 4.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.40 and a high of $153.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The EGP stock was last observed hovering at around $141.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.56% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.32% off the consensus price target high of $161.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -24.47% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.39, the stock is 5.64% and 5.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 12.51% off its SMA200. EGP registered 5.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $135.32.

The stock witnessed a 4.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.50%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $5.80B and $356.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.56 and Fwd P/E is 56.89. Profit margin for the company is 33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.13% and -5.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EastGroup Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $93.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Top Institutional Holders

433 institutions hold shares in EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP), with 736.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 96.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.34M, and float is at 38.83M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 94.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.52 million shares valued at $714.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.96% of the EGP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.4 million shares valued at $698.72 million to account for 13.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.62 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $339.09 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 6.13% of the shares totaling 2.42 million with a market value of $313.52 million.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPEED LELAND R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPEED LELAND R sold 215 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $135.00 per share for a total of $29025.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25475.0 shares.

EastGroup Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that COLEMAN JOHN F (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $136.27 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94686.0 shares of the EGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, COLEMAN JOHN F (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,136 shares at an average price of $131.15 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 97,919 shares of EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP).

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 0.19% up over the past 12 months. Prologis Inc. (PLD) is 16.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.32% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.