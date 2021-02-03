Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Volatility At 9.12%, Should You Add A Position?

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) is 49.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The EKSO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.16, the stock is 8.61% and 35.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 69.14% off its SMA200. EKSO registered 67.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.79.

The stock witnessed a 49.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.06%, and is -2.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 10.19% over the month.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $80.79M and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 307.11% and -17.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-176.00%).

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $2.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO), with 876.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.54% while institutional investors hold 21.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.24M, and float is at 7.44M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 18.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Puissance Capital Management LP with over 0.77 million shares valued at $3.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.31% of the EKSO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.73 million to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $0.57 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 80135.0 with a market value of $0.38 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading 21.01% up over the past 12 months. Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) is 1254.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.93% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.95.