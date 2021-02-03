Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) is 21.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.40 and a high of $58.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENTA stock was last observed hovering at around $50.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.38% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -70.1% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.03, the stock is 8.82% and 14.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 6.94% off its SMA200. ENTA registered -3.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.93.

The stock witnessed a 21.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.96%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $985.39M and $122.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.89% and -12.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74 with sales reaching $28.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.90% year-over-year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA), with 2.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.86% while institutional investors hold 108.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.07M, and float is at 17.84M with Short Float at 13.32%. Institutions hold 95.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.22 million shares valued at $147.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.96% of the ENTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 1.77 million shares valued at $81.26 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.72 million shares representing 8.54% and valued at over $78.78 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $47.11 million.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MELLETT PAUL J, the company’s Treasurer and CFO. SEC filings show that MELLETT PAUL J sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $45.58 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61759.0 shares.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 25.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.78% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.65.