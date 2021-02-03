Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Track to Reach $19.50 in a Year

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is -8.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.28 and a high of $25.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPAC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -30.0% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.80, the stock is -7.20% and -7.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 5.49% off its SMA200. EPAC registered -10.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.89.

The stock witnessed a -8.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.66%, and is -4.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $466.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1223.53 and Fwd P/E is 27.19. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.63% and -19.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $126.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC), with 340.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 105.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.81M, and float is at 59.41M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 104.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.37 million shares valued at $157.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.98% of the EPAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.76 million shares valued at $127.13 million to account for 11.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.24 million shares representing 10.42% and valued at over $117.31 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 8.45% of the shares totaling 5.06 million with a market value of $95.13 million.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dillon Ricky T, the company’s Executive Vice President – CFO. SEC filings show that Dillon Ricky T sold 2,005 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $20.13 per share for a total of $40352.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47598.0 shares.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that Dillon Ricky T (Executive Vice President – CFO) bought a total of 36 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $19.77 per share for $717.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47599.0 shares of the EPAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Johnson Bryan (Corporate Controller) disposed off 341 shares at an average price of $19.90 for $6786.0. The insider now directly holds 21,946 shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC).