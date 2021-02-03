Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) makes -1.63% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is 19.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENZ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.27% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.27% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.01, the stock is 4.91% and 19.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock 24.08% off its SMA200. ENZ registered 15.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6873 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3400.

The stock witnessed a 19.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.38%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) has around 408 employees, a market worth around $141.65M and $84.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.95% and -37.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.20%).

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enzo Biochem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ), with 3.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.17% while institutional investors hold 66.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.90M, and float is at 44.13M with Short Float at 4.47%. Institutions hold 62.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 5.62 million shares valued at $11.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.74% of the ENZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.61 million shares valued at $7.61 million to account for 7.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.59 million shares representing 7.49% and valued at over $7.57 million, while Evermore Global Advisors, LLC holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 2.61 million with a market value of $6.57 million.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLEMENS PETER J IV, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CLEMENS PETER J IV bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $8800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Enzo Biochem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that CLEMENS PETER J IV (10% Owner) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $2.21 per share for $13260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11000.0 shares of the ENZ stock.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 17.13% up over the past 12 months. RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is -12.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.51% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.03.