Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) Is Up 2.72% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX: EXN) is 2.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $4.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $5.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.06% off the consensus price target high of $6.72 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.94% higher than the price target low of $3.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is 3.62% and 8.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -16.57% at the moment leaves the stock 3.06% off its SMA200. EXN registered 0.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8836 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0993.

The stock witnessed a 2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.63%, and is 14.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.83% over the week and 9.42% over the month.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $96.85M and $23.59M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 210.38% and -35.05% from its 52-week high.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Excellon Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021..

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN), with 5.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.22% while institutional investors hold 7.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.07M, and float is at 29.66M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 6.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 0.51 million shares valued at $1.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.59% of the EXN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 0.43 million shares valued at $1.24 million to account for 1.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are U.S. Global Investors, Inc. which holds 100000.0 shares representing 0.31% and valued at over $0.29 million, while Northeast Investment Management, Inc. holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 55609.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.