FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 8.64% Change This Year

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is 8.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.38 and a high of $38.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The FBK stock was last observed hovering at around $37.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.26% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.81% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.73, the stock is 2.30% and 7.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 35.02% off its SMA200. FBK registered 4.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.27.

The stock witnessed a 8.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.90%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) has around 1377 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $314.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.47 and Fwd P/E is 13.67. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.38% and -0.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FB Financial Corporation (FBK) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FB Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $154.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 69.60% in year-over-year returns.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in FB Financial Corporation (FBK), with 14.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.61% while institutional investors hold 85.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.16M, and float is at 32.72M with Short Float at 3.40%. Institutions hold 59.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.8 million shares valued at $120.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.17% of the FBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.57 million shares valued at $114.77 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.85 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $46.4 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $37.7 million.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at FB Financial Corporation (FBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Exum James L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Exum James L. sold 2,352 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $34.00 per share for a total of $79968.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4073.0 shares.

FB Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Sullivan Melody J. (Director) sold a total of 4,548 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $26.29 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22905.0 shares of the FBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, Sullivan Melody J. (Director) disposed off 5,177 shares at an average price of $26.75 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 27,453 shares of FB Financial Corporation (FBK).