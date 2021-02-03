First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) is 5.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.18 and a high of $42.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRME stock was last observed hovering at around $38.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.13% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.14% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.42, the stock is -0.76% and 5.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 36.55% off its SMA200. FRME registered -2.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.95.

The stock witnessed a 5.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.98%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) has around 1891 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $461.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.36 and Fwd P/E is 13.52. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.12% and -6.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Merchants Corporation (FRME) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Merchants Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $130.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in First Merchants Corporation (FRME), with 696.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 72.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.84M, and float is at 53.55M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 71.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.89 million shares valued at $113.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.01% of the FRME Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.82 million shares valued at $88.51 million to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.83 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $65.61 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $63.34 million.

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at First Merchants Corporation (FRME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sherman Patrick A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sherman Patrick A bought 13 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $38.44 per share for a total of $500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47261.0 shares.

First Merchants Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Sherman Patrick A (Director) bought a total of 13 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $37.18 per share for $500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47160.0 shares of the FRME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Sherman Patrick A (Director) acquired 14 shares at an average price of $34.55 for $500.0. The insider now directly holds 46,530 shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME).

First Merchants Corporation (FRME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -5.80% down over the past 12 months. Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is -0.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.89.