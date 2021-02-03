Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is 6.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $14.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLDD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $17.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.83% off the consensus price target high of $17.05 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.01, the stock is -0.08% and 10.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 36.94% off its SMA200. GLDD registered 30.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.87.

The stock witnessed a 6.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.62%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has around 385 employees, a market worth around $921.58M and $725.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.07 and Fwd P/E is 13.47. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.56% and -5.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $185.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 383.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 89.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.86M, and float is at 63.41M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 87.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jennison Associates LLC with over 5.1 million shares valued at $48.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.86% of the GLDD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.96 million shares valued at $47.14 million to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.64 million shares representing 7.14% and valued at over $44.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $32.53 million.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DICKERSON LAWRENCE R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DICKERSON LAWRENCE R sold 1,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $14.30 per share for a total of $24811.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80991.0 shares.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Simonelli David E (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 56,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $14.11 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the GLDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Simonelli David E (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,498 shares at an average price of $12.50 for $56245.0. The insider now directly holds 373,857 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 43.01% up over the past 12 months. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is 44.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.39.