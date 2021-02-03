Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) turns bullish with gain of 0.67 points

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) is 12.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $13.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The GDYN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -29.27% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.22, the stock is 11.32% and 20.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.94% at the moment leaves the stock 61.22% off its SMA200. GDYN registered 28.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.19.

The stock witnessed a 12.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.31%, and is 7.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has around 1204 employees, a market worth around $727.07M and $81.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.00. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.46% and 2.60% from its 52-week high.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $28.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -639.80% this year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN), with 30.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.20% while institutional investors hold 107.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.65M, and float is at 20.24M with Short Float at 4.23%. Institutions hold 42.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with over 3.26 million shares valued at $25.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.41% of the GDYN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.75 million shares valued at $21.23 million to account for 5.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAMCO Inc. which holds 2.1 million shares representing 4.13% and valued at over $16.23 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $15.46 million.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Livshitz Victoria, the company’s EVP of Customer Success. SEC filings show that Livshitz Victoria bought 126,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $11.72 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that CARNEY LLOYD (Director) bought a total of 5,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $8.47 per share for $49997.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the GDYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, CARNEY LLOYD (Director) acquired 7,200 shares at an average price of $7.89 for $56804.0. The insider now directly holds 967,497 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN).