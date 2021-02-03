Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) makes -8.66% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is 5.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.25 and a high of $162.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPI stock was last observed hovering at around $143.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.92% off its average median price target of $168.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.74% off the consensus price target high of $187.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.88% higher than the price target low of $146.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.87, the stock is -5.01% and 4.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 44.87% off its SMA200. GPI registered 36.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $137.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.90.

The stock witnessed a 5.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.91%, and is -8.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) has around 15296 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $10.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.94 and Fwd P/E is 7.74. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 428.93% and -14.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.94 with sales reaching $3.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Top Institutional Holders

326 institutions hold shares in Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI), with 912.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.18% while institutional investors hold 111.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.80M, and float is at 17.36M with Short Float at 13.17%. Institutions hold 105.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.55 million shares valued at $225.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.92% of the GPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.77 million shares valued at $156.04 million to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.47 million shares representing 8.04% and valued at over $130.11 million, while Eminence Capital, LP holds 5.98% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $96.84 million.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeLongchamps Peter C, the company’s Sr. VP, Financial Svcs/Mfr Rel. SEC filings show that DeLongchamps Peter C sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $126.50 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37174.0 shares.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Pereira Lincoln (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $126.88 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the GPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Pereira Lincoln (Director) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $129.82 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 158,309 shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI).

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 13.06% up over the past 12 months. Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is 141.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.1% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.44.