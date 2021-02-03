GTYH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Now

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) is 44.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $7.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTYH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -25.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is 17.73% and 48.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock 97.95% off its SMA200. GTYH registered 25.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 133.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.77.

The stock witnessed a 44.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 158.08%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $410.57M and $46.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 247.69% and -5.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.90%).

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $13.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH), with 2.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.45% while institutional investors hold 39.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.84M, and float is at 53.57M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 37.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS O’Connor LLC with over 4.67 million shares valued at $12.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the GTYH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with 4.32 million shares valued at $11.46 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.35 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $6.23 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $6.12 million.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GREEN WILLIAM D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GREEN WILLIAM D bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Wert Charles (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $3.56 per share for $53350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74701.0 shares of the GTYH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Duffy Michael J (CEO of Citybase) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 598,164 shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH).