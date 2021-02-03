Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) turns bullish with gain of 0.49 points

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) is 8.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.26 and a high of $51.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTLF stock was last observed hovering at around $43.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.38% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.8% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.79, the stock is -0.53% and 3.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 25.47% off its SMA200. HTLF registered -11.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.48.

The stock witnessed a 8.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.94%, and is -4.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) has around 54957 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $536.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.26 and Fwd P/E is 10.77. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.38% and -15.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $175.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.90% in year-over-year returns.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF), with 2.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.48% while institutional investors hold 63.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.94M, and float is at 29.29M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 59.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.48 million shares valued at $74.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.71% of the HTLF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.41 million shares valued at $72.36 million to account for 6.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 1.93 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $57.91 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $51.53 million.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lee Bruce K, the company’s HTLF President and CEO. SEC filings show that Lee Bruce K bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $33.29 per share for a total of $99875.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32727.0 shares.

Heartland Financial USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Engel Robert B (Director) bought a total of 1,524 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $32.51 per share for $49540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8431.0 shares of the HTLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, FULLER LYNN B (Executive Operating Chairman) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $32.18 for $64360.0. The insider now directly holds 420,837 shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF).

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is trading -12.97% down over the past 12 months. QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) is -4.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.6% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.