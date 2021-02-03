Here are the top Institutional holders of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) shares

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) is 1.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $16.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The NZF stock was last observed hovering at around $16.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.34, the stock is 1.57% and 2.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 9.18% off its SMA200. NZF registered -0.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.30.

The stock witnessed a 1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.85%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 0.79% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 201.73. Distance from 52-week low is 54.01% and -2.68% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF), with 1.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 10.42% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 10.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 1.86 million shares valued at $27.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.31% of the NZF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.53 million shares valued at $22.42 million to account for 1.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 1.01 million shares representing 0.71% and valued at over $14.88 million, while Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $9.57 million.