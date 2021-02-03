Here are the top Institutional holders of Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) shares

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ORN) is 12.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $6.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.61% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.46% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.56, the stock is 0.76% and 12.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 64.59% off its SMA200. ORN registered 29.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.72.

The stock witnessed a 12.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.55%, and is -4.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) has around 574 employees, a market worth around $176.92M and $739.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.05 and Fwd P/E is 16.12. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 263.40% and -8.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $180.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN), with 2.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.38% while institutional investors hold 77.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.37M, and float is at 28.17M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 72.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.29 million shares valued at $6.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.51% of the ORN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.32 million shares valued at $3.63 million to account for 4.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Grace & White Inc /ny which holds 1.27 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $6.31 million, while Walthausen & Company LLC holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $2.9 million.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHANFELTER AUSTIN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHANFELTER AUSTIN J sold 50,518 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $3.92 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Sullivan Mary E (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $2.90 per share for $29000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ORN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Stauffer Mark R. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $1.61 for $10465.0. The insider now directly holds 512,328 shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN).

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 43.01% up over the past 12 months. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is 44.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.