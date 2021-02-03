Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) is 28.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.06 and a high of $64.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHAT stock was last observed hovering at around $38.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.26% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.75% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.88% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.75, the stock is 13.80% and 6.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 11.07% at the moment leaves the stock 11.85% off its SMA200. PHAT registered 25.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.11.

The stock witnessed a 28.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.61%, and is 7.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 93.79% and -33.76% from its 52-week high.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.99.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.30% this year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.16% while institutional investors hold 85.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.92M, and float is at 9.60M with Short Float at 5.96%. Institutions hold 70.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frazier Management LLC with over 5.83 million shares valued at $213.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.12% of the PHAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 3.83 million shares valued at $140.26 million to account for 13.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.08 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $76.28 million, while Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $75.83 million.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Socks David A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Socks David A sold 27,165 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $36.07 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.53 million shares.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Socks David A (Director) sold a total of 12,835 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $34.92 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.56 million shares of the PHAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Socks David A (Director) disposed off 48,212 shares at an average price of $40.74 for $1.96 million. The insider now directly holds 1,572,945 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT).