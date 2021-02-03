Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT)

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) is 19.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $14.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is 8.22% and 13.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -40.01% off its SMA200. MYT registered -61.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8561 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4943.

The stock witnessed a 19.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.40%, and is -5.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.53% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $16.64M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.67% and -85.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.50%).

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), with 934.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.76% while institutional investors hold 11.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.94M, and float is at 7.15M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 10.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 24333.0 shares valued at $40636.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the MYT Shares outstanding.