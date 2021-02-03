Here is a breakdown of the Datasea Inc. (DTSS) stock performance

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) is 84.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The DTSS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.68, the stock is 22.56% and 48.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 45.17% off its SMA200. DTSS registered 55.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6468 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7719.

The stock witnessed a 84.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.88%, and is 6.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.78% over the week and 14.31% over the month.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $77.50M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 172.59% and -41.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.00%).

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Datasea Inc. (DTSS), with 15M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.62% while institutional investors hold 1.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.94M, and float is at 5.94M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 0.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 22864.0 shares valued at $72021.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.11% of the DTSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 16328.0 shares valued at $51433.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 13700.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $43155.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 10484.0 with a market value of $33024.0.