Here is a breakdown of the Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) stock performance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is 0.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $13.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The HRZN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $13.30, the stock is -1.23% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 12.43% off its SMA200. HRZN registered 4.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.67%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 20.59 and Fwd P/E is 10.47. Distance from 52-week low is 194.90% and -3.69% from its 52-week high.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Analyst Forecasts

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $11.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), with 294.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.60% while institutional investors hold 8.22% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 8.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Advisors Asset Management, Inc. with over 0.17 million shares valued at $2.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.91% of the HRZN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.16 million shares valued at $2.02 million to account for 0.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $1.91 million, while Eqis Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $1.46 million.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pomeroy Robert D. Jr., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $11.70 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Michaud Gerald A. (President) bought a total of 14,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $11.38 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95844.0 shares of the HRZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Trolio Daniel R. (Senior VP and CFO) acquired 538 shares at an average price of $9.31 for $5007.0. The insider now directly holds 962 shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN).