Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) is -0.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $12.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTBK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.79, the stock is -7.18% and -3.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 12.58% off its SMA200. HTBK registered -25.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.83.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.24%, and is -7.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has around 342 employees, a market worth around $549.99M and $156.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.01 and Fwd P/E is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.53% and -26.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heritage Commerce Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $35.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.40% in year-over-year returns.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK), with 2.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.12% while institutional investors hold 72.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.59M, and float is at 57.42M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 69.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.71 million shares valued at $44.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the HTBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.69 million shares valued at $31.18 million to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.96 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $19.68 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $17.88 million.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benito Michael Eugene, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Benito Michael Eugene sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $9.24 per share for a total of $41594.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65537.0 shares.

Heritage Commerce Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that DiNapoli Jason Philip (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $8.94 per share for $89399.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the HTBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Benito Michael Eugene (EVP) disposed off 6,250 shares at an average price of $6.81 for $42564.0. The insider now directly holds 70,037 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK).

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -17.80% down over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 3.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.72% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.53.