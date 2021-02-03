Heska Corporation (HSKA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) is 24.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.00 and a high of $181.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSKA stock was last observed hovering at around $180.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.34% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -90.2% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $180.69, the stock is 11.47% and 22.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 66.31% off its SMA200. HSKA registered 80.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $155.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.55.

The stock witnessed a 24.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.00%, and is 3.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Heska Corporation (HSKA) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $166.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 261.38% and -0.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Heska Corporation (HSKA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heska Corporation (HSKA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heska Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $53.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 57.20% in year-over-year returns.

Heska Corporation (HSKA) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in Heska Corporation (HSKA), with 597.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.32% while institutional investors hold 107.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.12M, and float is at 8.85M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 100.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.3 million shares valued at $128.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.73% of the HSKA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 1.28 million shares valued at $126.23 million to account for 13.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nine Ten Capital Management LLC which holds 0.78 million shares representing 8.29% and valued at over $77.47 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $54.49 million.

Heska Corporation (HSKA) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Heska Corporation (HSKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wisnewski Nancy, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Wisnewski Nancy sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $140.38 per share for a total of $70191.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45874.0 shares.

Heska Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Wisnewski Nancy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $133.14 per share for $46598.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46374.0 shares of the HSKA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Wisnewski Nancy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 150 shares at an average price of $131.00 for $19650.0. The insider now directly holds 46,724 shares of Heska Corporation (HSKA).

Heska Corporation (HSKA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 40.11% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -1.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.77.