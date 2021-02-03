Hill International Inc. (HIL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 20.31% Change This Year

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) is 20.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The HIL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.31, the stock is 3.73% and 15.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock 40.11% off its SMA200. HIL registered -29.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0897 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6504.

The stock witnessed a 20.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.00%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) has around 2718 employees, a market worth around $126.89M and $360.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.10. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.88% and -35.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hill International Inc. (HIL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hill International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $100.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.00% in year-over-year returns.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Hill International Inc. (HIL), with 7.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.90% while institutional investors hold 61.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.70M, and float is at 48.41M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 53.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Engine Capital Management, LP with over 5.56 million shares valued at $7.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.08% of the HIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ancora Advisors, LLC with 4.38 million shares valued at $5.78 million to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.8 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $3.7 million, while Solas Capital Management, LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $3.62 million.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hill International Inc. (HIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Weintraub Todd E, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Weintraub Todd E bought 36,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $1.36 per share for a total of $49096.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Hill International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that CHADWICK JAMES M (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $1.35 per share for $33750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.0 million shares of the HIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Sgro David (Director) acquired 28,100 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $37935.0. The insider now directly holds 360,150 shares of Hill International Inc. (HIL).

Hill International Inc. (HIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading 44.03% up over the past 12 months. AECOM (ACM) is 13.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.23% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.77.