HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) dip is a big Buy opportunity

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) is 37.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.78 and a high of $13.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTGM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.60, the stock is 1.89% and 17.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -0.67% off its SMA200. HTGM registered -21.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.95.

The stock witnessed a 37.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.13%, and is -8.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 9.64% over the month.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $30.76M and $10.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.60% and -52.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.1 with sales reaching $2.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.70% in year-over-year returns.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM), with 358.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.05% while institutional investors hold 34.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.82M, and float is at 4.50M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 33.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cowen Prime Services LLC with over 0.44 million shares valued at $2.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.62% of the HTGM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 0.34 million shares valued at $1.69 million to account for 0.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $0.8 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.54 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading 4.39% up over the past 12 months. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is 128.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -59.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.66.