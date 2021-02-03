Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) – The -19.73% Downside Potential Remains

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE: HY) is 60.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.25 and a high of $97.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The HY stock was last observed hovering at around $92.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.26% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.73% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -19.73% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.78, the stock is 22.67% and 46.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 107.17% off its SMA200. HY registered 78.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 151.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.43.

The stock witnessed a 60.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.90%, and is 4.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.69 and Fwd P/E is 39.09. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.63% and -2.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $652.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.05% while institutional investors hold 76.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.80M, and float is at 9.71M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 57.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.83 million shares valued at $30.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.42% of the HY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.8 million shares valued at $29.81 million to account for 6.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.77 million shares representing 5.98% and valued at over $28.78 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $20.62 million.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BTR 2020 GST Trust f/b/o Elisa, the company’s Member of a group. SEC filings show that BTR 2020 GST Trust f/b/o Elisa bought 7,352 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $55.50 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4619.0 shares.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that BTR 2020 GST Trust f/b/o Anne (Member of a group) bought a total of 7,352 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $55.50 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4619.0 shares of the HY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, RANKIN ALISON A (Member of a Group) acquired 14,704 shares at an average price of $55.50 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 8,229 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY).

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wabash National Corporation (WNC) that is trading 38.32% up over the past 12 months. Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is 3.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.7.