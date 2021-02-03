I-Mab (IMAB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is 35.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $64.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $58.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.19% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.04% off the consensus price target high of $71.10 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -25.34% lower than the price target low of $51.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.96, the stock is 21.93% and 42.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 8.83% at the moment leaves the stock 87.25% off its SMA200. IMAB registered 463.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.03.

The stock witnessed a 35.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.36%, and is 27.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.79% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

I-Mab (IMAB) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $4.33B and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 587.74% and -0.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (77.70%).

I-Mab (IMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for I-Mab (IMAB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

I-Mab quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -268.60% this year.

I-Mab (IMAB) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in I-Mab (IMAB), with 467.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 15.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.96M, and float is at 19.84M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 15.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 1.5 million shares valued at $70.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.20% of the IMAB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP with 1.34 million shares valued at $63.02 million to account for 18.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Snow Lake Capital (HK) Limited which holds 1.19 million shares representing 16.07% and valued at over $56.0 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 15.93% of the shares totaling 1.18 million with a market value of $55.5 million.