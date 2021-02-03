Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) is 15.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.19 and a high of $23.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMUX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.42% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 60.67% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.70, the stock is 2.45% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 13.78% off its SMA200. IMUX registered 97.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.55.

The stock witnessed a 15.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.74%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 322.43% and -24.33% from its 52-week high.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Immunic Inc. (IMUX), with 5.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.94% while institutional investors hold 64.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.41M, and float is at 14.93M with Short Float at 4.55%. Institutions hold 46.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with over 1.79 million shares valued at $33.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.63% of the IMUX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.0 million shares valued at $18.5 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 0.91 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $16.95 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $14.86 million.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Immunic Inc. (IMUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Whaley Glenn, the company’s PFO and PAO. SEC filings show that Whaley Glenn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $18.96 per share for a total of $18960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Immunic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that Vitt Daniel (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $15.62 per share for $20310.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the IMUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Groeppel Manfred (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 650 shares at an average price of $15.62 for $10155.0. The insider now directly holds 278,830 shares of Immunic Inc. (IMUX).