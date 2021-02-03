Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is 6.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.19 and a high of $22.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBCP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.65% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.85% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.63, the stock is -0.59% and 4.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 28.00% off its SMA200. IBCP registered -8.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.99.

The stock witnessed a 6.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.13%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has around 848 employees, a market worth around $450.70M and $139.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.74 and Fwd P/E is 10.17. Profit margin for the company is 32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.60% and -13.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independent Bank Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $31.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP), with 850.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.89% while institutional investors hold 90.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.88M, and float is at 21.05M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 87.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.05 million shares valued at $25.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.37% of the IBCP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FJ Capital Management LLC with 1.65 million shares valued at $20.72 million to account for 7.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.12 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $14.02 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $12.7 million.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Keller Christina, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Keller Christina bought 820 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $18.33 per share for a total of $15030.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8303.0 shares.

Independent Bank Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Keller Christina (Director) bought a total of 830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $18.10 per share for $15021.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7483.0 shares of the IBCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Keller Christina (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $15.09 for $15090.0. The insider now directly holds 6,653 shares of Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP).

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) that is -14.43% lower over the past 12 months. Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) is -13.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.