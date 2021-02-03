InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Is Up 31.61% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) is 31.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $10.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The INM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.92% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.33, the stock is 5.69% and 20.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 3.34% at the moment leaves the stock -8.24% off its SMA200. INM registered -51.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7170 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7193.

The stock witnessed a 31.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.75%, and is 8.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 10.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 46.78% and -58.48% from its 52-week high.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021..

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), with 47.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 6.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.00M, and float is at 5.19M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 6.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Creative Planning with over 10990.0 shares valued at $36157.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.16% of the INM Shares outstanding.