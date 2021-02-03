Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) up 31.14% since start of the year

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) is 31.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.78 and a high of $12.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The ISIG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.29% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.29% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.71, the stock is -5.75% and 7.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 32.47% off its SMA200. ISIG registered 35.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.15.

The stock witnessed a 31.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.69%, and is -3.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.46% over the week and 18.27% over the month.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $14.42M and $18.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.97% and -37.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.80%).

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insignia Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -460.90% this year.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG), with 604.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 34.56% while institutional investors hold 32.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.74M, and float is at 1.14M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 21.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.72% of the ISIG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 66957.0 shares valued at $0.31 million to account for 3.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17968.0 shares representing 1.03% and valued at over $83766.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 5808.0 with a market value of $27076.0.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AIR T INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AIR T INC sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $1.36 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.41 million shares.

Insignia Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that Funicular Fund, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 772,799 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $1.06 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the ISIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Funicular Fund, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 225,000 shares at an average price of $1.81 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 1,357,799 shares of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG).

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) that is trading 42.18% up over the past 12 months. National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is -44.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 479.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.