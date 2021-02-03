Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) stock Surged by 2.36% yesterday

Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) is -3.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $7.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The IVAC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.94, the stock is -3.72% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 17.88% off its SMA200. IVAC registered 13.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.15.

The stock witnessed a -3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.44%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $167.81M and $104.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.05 and Fwd P/E is 42.06. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.93% and -12.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intevac Inc. (IVAC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intevac Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $26.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.10% in year-over-year returns.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Intevac Inc. (IVAC), with 786.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.30% while institutional investors hold 77.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.77M, and float is at 23.07M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 74.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 4.95 million shares valued at $27.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.75% of the IVAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 1.85 million shares valued at $10.18 million to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.62 million shares representing 6.80% and valued at over $8.94 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $7.79 million.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Intevac Inc. (IVAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JUSTYN TIMOTHY, the company’s EVP & General Manager,. SEC filings show that JUSTYN TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $5.55 per share for a total of $55500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97554.0 shares.

Intevac Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that JUSTYN TIMOTHY (EVP & General Manager,) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $5.85 per share for $58500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the IVAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, JUSTYN TIMOTHY (EVP & General Manager,) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.50 for $55000.0. The insider now directly holds 117,554 shares of Intevac Inc. (IVAC).

Intevac Inc. (IVAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 42.77% up over the past 12 months. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is -13.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.6% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.