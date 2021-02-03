Is Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) a good stock to buy now?

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) is 8.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.61 and a high of $51.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGYS stock was last observed hovering at around $38.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.34% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.95% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.04% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.83, the stock is 1.26% and 4.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 8.68% at the moment leaves the stock 55.67% off its SMA200. AGYS registered 28.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.57.

The stock witnessed a 8.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.47%, and is -16.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) has around 1275 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $140.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.29. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.72% and -18.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.70%).

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agilysys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $36.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Agilysys Inc. (AGYS), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.63% while institutional investors hold 110.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.43M, and float is at 21.84M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 101.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MAK Capital One LLC with over 4.13 million shares valued at $99.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.49% of the AGYS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.91 million shares valued at $70.25 million to account for 12.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.49 million shares representing 6.32% and valued at over $36.07 million, while Nine Ten Capital Management LLC holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $32.58 million.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacks Robert L. Jr., the company’s CIO. SEC filings show that Jacks Robert L. Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $31.61 per share for a total of $44254.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10984.0 shares.

Agilysys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Jones Dana Sue (Director) bought a total of 2,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $17.77 per share for $49934.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6118.0 shares of the AGYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, KEATING MELVIN L (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $16.74 for $5022.0. The insider now directly holds 31,888 shares of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS).

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NCR Corporation (NCR) that is trading 4.94% up over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is 57.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.58% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.