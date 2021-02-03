Is Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) a good stock to buy now?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is 25.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $7.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPTH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.39, the stock is 7.00% and 14.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -1.82% off its SMA200. BPTH registered -33.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9445 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1291.

The stock witnessed a 25.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.84%, and is -3.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 50.33% and -38.68% from its 52-week high.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.78.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH), with 46.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 7.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.54M, and float is at 4.50M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 7.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 61100.0 shares valued at $0.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.35% of the BPTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 59929.0 shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 1.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 51946.0 shares representing 1.14% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 20643.0 with a market value of $87526.0.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.