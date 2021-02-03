Is Qumu Corporation (QUMU) a good stock to buy now?

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) is 8.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $8.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The QUMU stock was last observed hovering at around $8.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 21.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.64, the stock is 5.96% and 26.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 7.73% at the moment leaves the stock 82.43% off its SMA200. QUMU registered 258.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.64.

The stock witnessed a 8.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.89%, and is 15.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $144.29M and $28.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 591.20% and -1.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.10%).

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qumu Corporation (QUMU) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qumu Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $6.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Qumu Corporation (QUMU), with 2.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.47% while institutional investors hold 54.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.58M, and float is at 9.94M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 45.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 1.37 million shares valued at $6.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.89% of the QUMU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.9 million shares valued at $4.16 million to account for 6.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.55 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $2.54 million, while Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $1.66 million.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Qumu Corporation (QUMU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOROWITZ EDWARD D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOROWITZ EDWARD D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $6.75 per share for a total of $33750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Qumu Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that OLSON ROBERT F (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $6.75 per share for $33750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the QUMU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Ristow Dave (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,852 shares at an average price of $6.75 for $12501.0. The insider now directly holds 65,079 shares of Qumu Corporation (QUMU).

Qumu Corporation (QUMU): Who are the competitors?

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) is 98.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 91990.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.