JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) turns bullish with gain of 0.08 points

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is 73.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The JAKK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -15.33% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -73.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.65, the stock is 39.45% and 57.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 53.39% off its SMA200. JAKK registered -12.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 55.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.98.

The stock witnessed a 73.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.69%, and is 15.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.58% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) has around 477 employees, a market worth around $40.74M and $540.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.33% and -39.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.63 with sales reaching $127.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.50% in year-over-year returns.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.23% while institutional investors hold 22.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.82M, and float is at 3.42M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 15.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 0.29 million shares valued at $1.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.80% of the JAKK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Axar Capital Manasgement L.P. with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 2.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.1 million shares representing 2.05% and valued at over $0.39 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 1.70% of the shares totaling 84308.0 with a market value of $0.32 million.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -6.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -242.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 39880.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.