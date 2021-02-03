Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is 3.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.63 and a high of $287.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The LFUS stock was last observed hovering at around $254.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.87% off its average median price target of $294.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.93% off the consensus price target high of $316.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9.38% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $262.50, the stock is -2.01% and 3.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock 34.64% off its SMA200. LFUS registered 48.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $260.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $212.01.

The stock witnessed a 3.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.62%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $6.65B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.95 and Fwd P/E is 35.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.31% and -8.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Littelfuse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.56 with sales reaching $372.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) Top Institutional Holders

402 institutions hold shares in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS), with 458.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.88% while institutional investors hold 100.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.36M, and float is at 23.92M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 98.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.11 million shares valued at $374.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.67% of the LFUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.99 million shares valued at $352.72 million to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.89 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $334.29 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $182.97 million.

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZOMMER NATHAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZOMMER NATHAN sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $250.71 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Littelfuse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that HUNTER GORDON (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $265.00 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23201.0 shares of the LFUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, HUNTER GORDON (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $260.00 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 23,201 shares of Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS).

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is 12.88% higher over the past 12 months. Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) is -28.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.93% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.