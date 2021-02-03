Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) is 6.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $6.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDRR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is -1.80% and 0.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 23.56% off its SMA200. MDRR registered -40.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3206 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8821.

The stock witnessed a 6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.21%, and is -7.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -54.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.24% and -62.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $2.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.00% in year-over-year returns.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.46% while institutional investors hold 3.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.75M, and float is at 3.29M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 2.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company with over 43983.0 shares valued at $54873.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.92% of the MDRR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kanawha Capital Management, Inc. with 19618.0 shares valued at $42767.0 to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC which holds 15699.0 shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $19586.0, while Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 15439.0 with a market value of $33657.0.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winn Charles Brent Jr., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Winn Charles Brent Jr. bought 916 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $2015.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34587.0 shares.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Winn Charles Brent Jr. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $11.72 per share for $6843.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33671.0 shares of the MDRR stock.