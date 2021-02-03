Nesco Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) stock Surged by 4.86% yesterday

Nesco Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) is 8.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $8.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.98, the stock is 6.03% and 21.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock 82.35% off its SMA200. NSCO registered 78.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.96.

The stock witnessed a 8.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.29%, and is -3.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Nesco Holdings Inc. (NSCO) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $406.66M and $296.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 478.26% and -6.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Nesco Holdings Inc. (NSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nesco Holdings Inc. (NSCO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nesco Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $74.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -288.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Nesco Holdings Inc. (NSCO) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Nesco Holdings Inc. (NSCO), with 9M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.35% while institutional investors hold 93.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.03M, and float is at 40.37M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 75.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ECP ControlCo, LLC with over 25.74 million shares valued at $106.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 52.36% of the NSCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Advisory Inc. with 3.37 million shares valued at $14.0 million to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. which holds 1.53 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $6.34 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 2.66% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $5.43 million.

Nesco Holdings Inc. (NSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nesco Holdings Inc. (NSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boone Joshua A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Boone Joshua A bought 16,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $3.78 per share for a total of $63882.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Nesco Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Holthaus Gerard E (Director) bought a total of 4,756 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $2.49 per share for $11822.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the NSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Holthaus Gerard E (Director) acquired 19,756 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $49390.0. The insider now directly holds 45,244 shares of Nesco Holdings Inc. (NSCO).