New Big Money Means Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) is 11.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $21.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The LAZY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.45% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.45% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.16, the stock is -0.73% and 10.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 51.87% off its SMA200. LAZY registered 327.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.67.

The stock witnessed a 11.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.84%, and is -8.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.99% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) has around 922 employees, a market worth around $171.61M and $765.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.19 and Fwd P/E is 10.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1071.61% and -14.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $196.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.30% in year-over-year returns.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY), with 381.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.03% while institutional investors hold 70.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.81M, and float is at 9.21M with Short Float at 8.83%. Institutions hold 67.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D with over 0.73 million shares valued at $9.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the LAZY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Coliseum Capital Management, Llc with 0.61 million shares valued at $7.73 million to account for 6.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.28 million shares representing 2.89% and valued at over $3.52 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.46% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $3.0 million.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coliseum Capital Management, L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $14.55 per share for a total of $58200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Coliseum Capital Management, L (Director) bought a total of 21,270 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $14.13 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the LAZY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Coliseum Capital Management, L (Director) acquired 49,300 shares at an average price of $13.99 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 780,340 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY).