New Big Money Means UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is 3.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.63 and a high of $16.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The UMH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.77% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.38, the stock is 2.56% and 2.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 12.78% off its SMA200. UMH registered -4.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.21.

The stock witnessed a 3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.84%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) has around 420 employees, a market worth around $657.65M and $158.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.22% and -7.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UMH Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $39.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in UMH Properties Inc. (UMH), with 3.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.11% while institutional investors hold 69.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.42M, and float is at 38.30M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 63.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.83 million shares valued at $51.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.18% of the UMH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.79 million shares valued at $37.8 million to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 2.77 million shares representing 6.64% and valued at over $37.5 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.74% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $32.44 million.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mitchell William Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mitchell William Edward bought 345 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $5000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7783.0 shares.

UMH Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Carus Jeffrey A (Director) bought a total of 67 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $15.00 per share for $1000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 232.0 shares of the UMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR (Director) acquired 167 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $2500.0. The insider now directly holds 9,414 shares of UMH Properties Inc. (UMH).

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) that is trading -7.37% down over the past 12 months. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is 22.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.24% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.